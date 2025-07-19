Michael Schumacher’s daughter claims championship victory after major family milestone

The daughter of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, Gina-Maria, claimed a stunning victory at the reining world championships in Switzerland last week.

Reining is a horse-riding competition, where riders guide their horses through a pattern of circles, spins, and stops, with competitors arriving from all over the globe to represent their countries at CS Ranch in Givrins.

The ranch is also owned by Gina’s mother, Corinna, and her daughter’s victory represents a major family milestone, where the 28-year-old took home the gold in the senior professional riders individual competition and earned a score of 225.5.

Gina shared her achievement on social media, alongside a clip of the winning performance, where she thanked her horse Valentino.

“Valentino — thank you!" she wrote on Instagram.

“You’re the kind of horse we all dream of having, and I’m beyond lucky to call you mine. 2025 World Champion looks so good on you! Double gold for Germany.”

Who is Michael Schumacher’s daughter Gina-Maria?

Gina is the daughter of Michael and Corinna Schumacher

Championship success runs in the family as Gina-Maria Schumacher is the daughter of seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher and his wife Corinna Schumacher, while her brother Mick Schumacher is also a racing driver.

Gina specialises in western-style horse riding and previous to her world championship victory, the German has also won the FEI European Reining Championship.

In 2018, Gina revealed to German TV network NDR that her father provided her with the opportunity to get into car racing, and said: “I went to go karting for a season with my dad, but I preferred the horses.”

Gina married her partner Iain Bethke in September 2024 at the Schumacher family's luxury villa in Majorca, sharing only one picture of the newlyweds to her Instagram.

In March this year, Gina and Iain announced the birth of their first child and Schumacher’s granddaughter Millie on social media.

