Michael Schumacher's daughter married in SECRET wedding
Gina Maria Schumacher, daughter of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher, has married long-term partner Iain Bethke at a private ceremony in Mallorca.
Among those in attendance at the event were Gina's mother Corinna, as well as younger brother and current Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher.
Gina's uncle, Ralf Schumacher, was also spotted alongside Etienne Bousquet-Cassagne, who was revealed as the former F1 star's new partner earlier this year.
Schumacher married in private ceremony
It's unknown if seven-time world champion and father of the bride Michael Schumacher played any role in the day.
The former Ferrari icon retired from F1 in 2012 following a short spell at Mercedes, but suffered a severe brain injury during a tragic skiing accident the following year.
The German was placed in a medically induced coma as a result, and has remained under the care of his family at his Swiss home as he continues to receive treatment.
Details of his health condition have been kept a closely guarded secret over the years, with members of his family asking for their privacy to be respected.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, security was at a premium during Saturday's ceremony in the Balearic Islands.
Guests were reportedly requested to hand over their phones upon arrival, in an effort to prevent photographs being shared online.
A small selection of images taken by the day's official photographer, however, were made available to the public, showing the happy couple celebrating after finally tying the knot.
