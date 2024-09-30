Schumacher breaks silence on Audi F1 lineup rumours

Former Haas F1 driver Mick Schumacher has responded to speculation linking him with a potential seat at Sauber for the 2025 season.

The outfit, which is set to become Audi from 2026, haven't ruled Schumacher out as an option, with the star agreeing that the prospect of an all-German driver line-up is a "charming idea."

The 25-year-old is vying to secure a place alongside his Audi-bound compatriot Nico Hulkenberg who replaced Schumacher at Haas in 2023, with current Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas considered the favourite for the seat.

In an interview with BILD, Schumacher was asked about the rumours surrounding Audi’s driver plans for 2026, where the German manufacturer will make its debut as a full F1 works team.

Sauber are handing the keys over to Audi from 2026

Audi's F1 driver line up: Bottas or Schumacher?

While Bottas, the experienced Finn currently under contract at Sauber, is expected to be the lead candidate for the remaining seat, Schumacher remained optimistic about his chances, though he admitted patience would be key.

"Time will tell. Time is key at the moment," Schumacher said when asked about his prospects of joining Audi.

"Right now, there’s nothing more to say."

The son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher has been without a full-time racing seat since parting ways with Haas at the end of 2022, instead taking up a reserve role with Mercedes, hoping to return to the grid.

Mick Schumacher is currently the Mercedes reserve driver

Audi’s entry into F1 has fuelled rumours that the young German could be a perfect fit for the team, alongside veteran Nico Hulkenberg.

Schumacher was also asked about the appeal of a potential all-German partnership with Hulkenberg at Audi, a scenario that has captivated the imagination of F1 fans in Germany.

He did not hide his enthusiasm for the idea, responding: "Absolutely. Absolutely..."

The prospect of Audi fielding two German drivers in their debut season has generated significant excitement among the sport's fanbase, given Audi's German heritage and the national pride associated with such a combination.

Hulkenberg will become a Sauber driver in 2025

However, with Bottas currently seen as the more likely candidate due to his extensive experience and relationship with the team, Schumacher faces stiff competition for the seat.

As the 2025 season approaches, Audi's driver line-up decision will be crucial for the team as it looks to make a strong impression in its first full Formula 1 campaign.

Whether Schumacher can beat out Bottas for the highly coveted seat remains to be seen, but his ambition to return to the grid is clear.

