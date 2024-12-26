F1 star celebrates exciting announcement as pregnancy update revealed

A former Formula 1 star is celebrating exciting news over the festive period, with a pregnancy in the family revealed.

After scooping championships in both Formula 3 European and Formula 2 as he was coming through the ranks, Mick Schumacher finally got his chance in F1 in 2021.

Driving for Haas, however, the son of F1 icon Michael was always up against it, with the team openly admitting that they were not developing their 2021 car to prioritise the development of their 2022 car for the introduction of new regulations.

In the end, the young German went on to have two rather forgettable seasons with the team and eventually lost his place on the grid that off-season.

Mick was a reserve driver at Mercedes for two seasons

Mick also raced for Alpine in WEC in 2024

Schumacher family pregnancy

Fortunately, Schumacher found his feet with a reserve driver role at Mercedes, and would later go on to compete in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

It was recently revealed that Schumacher had stepped back from that Mercedes role and committed to a new season of WEC, returning to Alpine, the team he had driven for in 2024.

Now, Schumacher and his family have even more cause to celebrate, with Mick set to become an uncle, and F1 legend Michael set to become a grandfather after Gina Schumacher announced her pregnancy on Instagram.

Gina is the daughter of Michael and sister of Mick.

"Impatiently awaiting the arrival of our little girl 💖," Gina captioned the post.

Brother Mick was straight in the comments below, writing: "So excited ❤️."

Meanwhile, cousin David Schumacher, son of former F1 driver Ralf, also took the time to comment: "Congratulations you two🎊❤️."

