Schumacher F1 return hopes boosted after key management switch

Mick Schumacher's dream of returning to F1 appears to have taken an intriguing twist after a significant change of management.

Schumacher, who is the son of seven-time champion Michael, raced in the pinnacle of the sport that made his father a global superstar for two seasons but was dismissed by Haas in 2022 having picked up 12 points across 44 grands prix and gaining a reputation for crashing too much.

Since then he has served as a reserve driver for McLaren and more notably at Mercedes but at both teams never had the opportunity to return to grand prix racing.

These days the German has formed a sound career in sports car racing, competing for Alpine at major events in the WEC (World Endurance Championship) including the Le Mans 24 hour race.

But the 26-year-old still believes he has much to offer F1 and has always been open to the prospect of a return and has in recent times been in talks with Cadillac who will enter the sport in 2026.

Who is former Michael Schumacher adviser, Dirk Muller?

Now according to German publication Bild, Schumacher has attempted to make this dream a reality after giving his management team a shake up.

According to their report Dirk Muller will now advise Schumacher with the pair having been spotted in the paddock at the recent Austrian Grand Prix, and Muller himself having a good understanding of F1 given his experience of working with Michael Schumacher.

Mick Schumacher has added Dirk Muller to his management team

Schumacher said: "Dirk is primarily my adviser, but he obviously has extensive experience in motorsport. That's another aspect that helps me with my skills as a racing driver. It's great to have him on board!"

"My father and Dirk have known each other for a long time. We talked about what we could do together. Dirk was always very interested in my racing career. So he knew very well how things were going for me. That's also important for someone who represents you: that they can present you to the teams in the right way."

It is understood that the long-time Schumacher family manager Sabine Kehm will remain as part of the German star's entourage.

