Schumacher set for Cadillac 'talks' as F1 lifeline emerges

Mick Schumacher could make an F1 return after the German driver has been revealed as one of Cadillac’s 2026 seat candidates.

Representatives from General Motors and Cadillac will travel to the Miami Grand Prix this weekend where they will discuss their F1 entry in 2026, and one topic expected to be mentioned is their driver lineup.

Schumacher has been added to the increasing list of names to sign for the team next year, and is widely supported by F1 figures including the likes of former AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost.

"I hope it's not too late for Mick. In Formula 1, you're quickly forgotten if you're away for too long. But Mick still has what it takes. With the right preparation, he would be a good choice for Cadillac,” he said to Sport1.

Could Schumacher return to F1?

Whilst Schumacher is understood not be present for talks with Cadillac in Miami this weekend, his seat candidate rival Sergio Perez has been tipped to make an appearance in the paddock - although there has been no official confirmation that he will attend.

Perez left F1 at the end of 2024 after a disappointing end to his career with Red Bull, but still has the pedigree to back up a return to the sport with six race wins to his name.

The Mexican driver also has a host of sponsors to help fund a comeback including Kit Kat and Heineken, both of which he has continued to advertise on his social media page since leaving F1.

Whilst Perez may be the more favourable option to Schumacher, two seats remain up for grabs and Schumacher perhaps could be in the running for the younger driver seat.

However, the German will have stiff competition from Colton Herta, the American who is also on Cadillac’s radar, alongside any up-and-coming young talent on this year’s Formula 2 roster.

