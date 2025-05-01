close global

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton cancels plans as major career update issued

Lewis Hamilton revealed after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix that he would be cancelling plans in the weeks leading up to this weekend's Miami GP, in an attempt to rectify problems.

Lewis Hamilton shares heartwarming update over future F1 career path

Lewis Hamilton has revealed an exciting update on a Formula 1 project, as the champion focuses on other interests during the break between races.

F1 fans mocked as NASCAR superstar says they give off 'princess vibes'

NASCAR superstar Kyle Busch has issued a scathing assessment of Formula 1 fans, claiming that those going to the races do so to be noticed, not for the racing itself.

Max Verstappen's £10 million Red Bull bonus revealed

Red Bull have been handed a £10 million bonus by having Max Verstappen as their star driver, according to one former team boss.

Russell issues Mercedes future update in F1 contracts verdict

Mercedes Formula 1 star George Russell has suggested that the nature of other driver contracts in 2025 is putting more pressure than is necessary on himself and Mercedes.

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton tipped to LEAVE Ferrari as Max Verstappen transfer proposal issued
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton tipped to LEAVE Ferrari as Max Verstappen transfer proposal issued

F1 News Today: FIA statement released as action taken over Red Bull mishap
F1 News Today: FIA statement released as action taken over Red Bull mishap

F1 Standings

