F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton cancels plans as major career update issued
Lewis Hamilton revealed after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix that he would be cancelling plans in the weeks leading up to this weekend's Miami GP, in an attempt to rectify problems.
Lewis Hamilton shares heartwarming update over future F1 career path
Lewis Hamilton has revealed an exciting update on a Formula 1 project, as the champion focuses on other interests during the break between races.
F1 fans mocked as NASCAR superstar says they give off 'princess vibes'
NASCAR superstar Kyle Busch has issued a scathing assessment of Formula 1 fans, claiming that those going to the races do so to be noticed, not for the racing itself.
Max Verstappen's £10 million Red Bull bonus revealed
Red Bull have been handed a £10 million bonus by having Max Verstappen as their star driver, according to one former team boss.
Russell issues Mercedes future update in F1 contracts verdict
Mercedes Formula 1 star George Russell has suggested that the nature of other driver contracts in 2025 is putting more pressure than is necessary on himself and Mercedes.
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 4 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun