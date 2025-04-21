F1 Saudi Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied

The FIA have confirmed the official race result, after a well contested Saudi Arabian Grand Prix which saw Oscar Piastri claim a stunning win.

The young Australian managed to keep four-time champion Max Verstappen behind him to cruise to victory, after a controversial lap one incident between two of the 2025 championship protagonists.

Verstappen headed off-track into turn one and tried to stay ahead of Piastri after a poor getaway from pole position, and he was penalised for the move by race stewards, who slammed the Dutchman with a five-second time penalty.

The Dutchman was not happy, but drove a consistent race around the Jeddah Corniche Circuit to stave off the threat of Charles Leclerc, who rounded off the podium after a brilliant drive for Ferrari.

Lando Norris recovered from his poor qualifying to finish fourth, but he did lose his lead in the drivers' championship standings, with team-mate Piastri taking over that mantle.

Meanwhile, Verstappen's former team-mate Liam Lawson was hit with a 10-second time penalty for leaving the track while fighting for position with Alpine's Jack Doohan, with that penalty affecting the race result following the chequered flag, with Lawson dropping down to 12th.

Here is the final classification from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as confirmed by the FIA!

2025 Saudi Grand Prix - Final classification

* - Liam Lawson was handed a 10-second time penalty having been adjudged to have left the track and gained an advantage.

Fastest Lap

Lando Norris - 1:31.778 on lap 41



2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Although the official FIA classification still lists the fastest lap, a rule change for the 2025 season means that the extra point for the achievement has been abolished.

Drivers were previously able to pick up an extra point if they managed to finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap, a rule which had stood in place since 2019.

However, it often led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres for the closing stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap or stop a rival from winning the extra point.

The most famous example of this came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race last season, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen future confirmed as star driver speaks out on exit clauses

Related