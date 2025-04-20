Red Bull star handed penalty in official FIA verdict at Saudi Grand Prix
Red Bull star handed penalty in official FIA verdict at Saudi Grand Prix
Red Bull junior driver Liam Lawson was slammed with a 10-second time penalty at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
The Racing Bulls star is still yet to score a point in the 2025 season, and was hit with a huge blow while running up in 11th at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.
Lawson was adjudged to have left the track and gained an advantage while trying to pass Alpine's Jack Doohan, and picked up a penalty that would be added to his time at the end of the race.
Racing Bulls would have been hoping for a double points-scoring finish, with Isack Hadjar running in the points and Lawson just a few seconds behind him in 11th at the time of the FIA announcement.
Lawson's misery continues
New Zealander Lawson is one of four drivers to have not picked up a single point throughout 2025, but there is arguably more pressure on Lawson to have done that, as he was racing with the main Red Bull team at the start of the season.
He raced alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull for the first two races of 2025, but was dropped following some miserable qualifying and race performances.
While Verstappen's new team-mate Yuki Tsunoda has not exactly set the world alight, he has had more consistent results, and has put his Red Bull closer to four-time champion Verstappen than Lawson had managed previously.
Lawson is slowly attempting to rebuild his confidence at Racing Bulls, but has been outscored by rookie team-mate Hadjar thus far across three grands prix.
READ MORE: Verstappen controversy at Saudi Grand Prix as Red Bull crash brings out safety car
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen PENALTY hands title rival Saudi Grand Prix victory
- 21 minutes ago
Red Bull star handed penalty in official FIA verdict at Saudi Grand Prix
- 32 minutes ago
Verstappen controversy at Saudi Grand Prix as Red Bull crash brings out safety car
- 1 hour ago
F1 2025 Saudi Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Ferrari concerned over Hamilton form as fan favourite confirms Saudi GP absence
- 3 hours ago
Valentino Rossi takes incredible POLE for Imola showdown
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 14 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 21 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 4 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 11 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 18 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 2 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 16 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 - 30 May
- GP CANADA 13 - 13 Jun