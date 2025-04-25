Lewis Hamilton smiling again as F1 legend pictured with celebrity crush
Lewis Hamilton endured a horrid Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend on the track, but it wasn't all bad news for the Ferrari star.
Hamilton's Formula 1 struggles at the Maranello team, who he joined over the winter, continued after finishing a distant seventh while his team-mate Charles Leclerc grabbed a podium spot.
Off the track at least though, there was plenty to cheer for the seven-time world champion after he got to pose alongside major pop star Jennifer Lopez.
Lopez - also known as J-LO - is regarded as one of the most influential entertainers of her time, credited with breaking barriers for Latino Americans in Hollywood, and selling more than 80 million records worldwide and amassing over 15 billion streams.
During the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend, a picture of the iconic pair posted to Ferrari's Instagram account gained over 600,000 likes, with J-LO a guest of honour in the Ferrari garage over the weekend.
In photos and videos shared to Hamilton's Instagram story, the seven-time world champion could be seen smiling, chatting with the 55-year-old, with the pair believed to be good friends.
Hamilton previously admitted that he was a big fan of J-LO, and even suggested during a Mercedes fan day last season that he used to have a crush on her as a youngster.
Hamilton and J-LO pose for iconic photo
Speaking alongside George Russell at the event, Hamilton said: "I was sitting next to J-LO, and I told her how much I love her.
"I told her the whole story about how I fell in love with her as a youngster, and she's beautiful.
"Batman wasn't there so I took my shot," he quipped about Ben Affleck who is J-Lo's husband and played the role of Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, among other cameo roles as the character.
J-LO has 248 million followers on Instagram, making Hamilton's 39.4 million - the most for an F1 driver - look measly in comparison.
Hamilton's paddock experience at the Saudi Arabian GP may have helped lift his mood a bit, after a poor weekend left him pretty downbeat in post-race interviews.
The seven-time champion currently sits down in seventh in the drivers' championship after a disappointing start to life as a Ferrari driver, collecting just 31 points from five grands prix weekends.
