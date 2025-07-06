Lewis Hamilton calls out Martin Brundle in tense Sky F1 exchange at British GP

Lewis Hamilton took a cheeky shot at Sky F1 legend Martin Brundle during the British Grand Prix weekend at Silverstone.

Hamilton was live on a special edition of the F1 Show on Thursday, which took place at the track in front of the fans.

The seven-time world champion is adored by his home crowd at the British GP, having claimed nine victories in the event in his career, the most by a driver at any single circuit in F1 history.

However, he and fellow British F1 legend Brundle had a bit of a tense exchange during the live show, with Brundle appearing taken aback by some Hamilton comments.

After the 66-year-old had complimented Hamilton on his 'iconic' first photo at Maranello when he joined Ferrari back in January, Hamilton said: "Thanks man, that means a lot coming from you, you don’t have too many positive things to say always."

Rather surprised at the comment, Brundle replied: "Well that’s not true," before the conversation was quickly moved on.

Hamilton hoping for first Ferrari win

Hamilton's time at Ferrari has not got off to the best of starts, and the 40-year-old is sat down in sixth in the drivers' championship without a grand prix podium to his name.

That is despite team-mate Charles Leclerc having claimed four podiums in 2025, and the Monegasque star is sat 28 points above Hamilton in the championship.

However, there was real hope going into the weekend that Hamilton could claim his first podium with the Scuderia at Silverstone, with the seven-time champion's form around the circuit never having dropped off.

In 2024 amid a dismal final season with Mercedes, Hamilton still managed to claim victory around Silverstone, and he has achieved 15 podiums all-told at the track.

Expectations are high for his first home race weekend with his new team, and Hamilton will not want to disappoint his adoring fans.

