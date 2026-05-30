F1 legend Juan Pablo Montoya has admitted that he 'doesn't like' broadcaster and former racing driver Martin Brundle.

The 66-year-old Brundle raced in F1 between 1984-1996, before becoming a broadcaster with BBC, ITV, and in later years, Sky Sports F1.

He is one of the most loved figures in the sport if you ask the F1 fanbase, but it appears not everybody loves him.

Montoya vs Brundle, the beef is real

Montoya raced in F1 between 2001-2006 for Williams and McLaren, and claimed seven grand prix victories in that time, while Brundle never topped the podium. All of Montoya's victories came while Brundle was an F1 pundit.

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Now, Montoya has claimed that he and Brundle do not like each other, referencing their recent meeting during one of the Sky Sports star's famous gridwalks.

Speaking to talkSPORT BET, Montoya said: "Martin Brundle, who has never liked me, and the feeling is mutual, got me in the grid. He said, 'I see you have p***ed off Max'. I replied: ‘Nothing new there'."

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Is there a feud between Montoya and Verstappen?

The comment that Brundle allegedly made to Montoya on the grid relates to a feud reported to be ongoing between Montoya and four-time champion Max Verstappen.

The Colombian said about those rumours: "No. No, there's no drama. And if there is, honestly, if you're angry about that, then you have more issues in your life than you should.

“I've talked to [Max Verstappen] in the past and at races, and actually, we get on really well. We don't spend time talking to each other, but we say ‘Hi,’ and I say hello to Jos [Verstappen]. We've never had any issues, and I don't think we do now.

“I do think, though, it was wrong for him to drive that Mercedes at the Nurburgring. When Ford is putting so much money into the sport at Red Bull, to drive a Mercedes was just wrong.”

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