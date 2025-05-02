FIA announce Max Verstappen Red Bull inspection ahead of Miami Grand Prix

The FIA have announced the inspection of Max Verstappen's Red Bull Formula 1 car ahead of this weekend's Miami Grand Prix.

The Dutchman heads into the weekend hoping to bounce back and claim his second grand prix win of the season after McLaren have continued their run as the clear favourites in both championships so far this campaign.

Verstappen could only manage a P2 finish last time out after serving a penalty for a controversial incident involving McLaren star Oscar Piastri, who went on to claim victory in Jeddah.

Following the chequered flag in Saudi Arabia Verstappen's RB21 was randomly checked by F1's governing body, as confirmed by official FIA documentation released as part of the Miami GP formalities.

Will Verstappen's FIA run-in continue in Miami?

After the race in Jeddah, Verstappen's number 1 car was randomly chosen among the top 10 to be subjected to more extensive inspections.

Subject to these physical inspections on his Red Bull were the engine air intake system, the oil and coolant system and charge air cooling as well as all attached sensors, their loom routing and connections to the SECU and other units.

A statement from the FIA confirmed: "All inspected components were found to be in conformance with the 2025 F1 technical regulations," with no issues for Verstappen or Red Bull cropping up as a result of the standard procedure.

The 27-year-old had already made his feelings clear following the decision from the stewards to award him a five-second penalty for a first-lap incident with Piastri.

Neither Verstappen or Red Bull principal Christian Horner were happy with the verdict, with the reigning champion spotted in an intense conversation with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem after the grand prix which prompted Verstappen's refusal to discuss the penalty in any of his post-race interviews.

In Miami, both Verstappen and Red Bull need to get their heads down and win the race fairly to avoid further post-race discussion over what could have been should a penalty not have been awarded.

