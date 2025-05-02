F1 News Today: Max Verstappen absent at Miami Grand Prix as Christian Horner blamed for Red Bull exit

close global

Red Bull have issued an update on the impending arrival of baby Verstappen as father Max was absent from the pre-race press conferences ahead of this weekend's Miami Grand Prix.

Christian Horner blamed for Adrian Newey Red Bull exit

Christian Horner has been faced with a dilemma following the exit of Adrian Newey from Red Bull according to former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher.

Sergio Perez handed huge F1 return boost on eve of Miami Grand Prix

This time 12 months ago, life was pretty rosy for Sergio Perez. And with good reason too.

Ayrton Senna helmet fetches record price as F1 world pays tribute to death of legend

The helmet worn by Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna during the most heroic weekend of his career has sold for a record price at auction.

FIA announce surprise return for major figure ahead of Miami Grand Prix

The FIA have announced that Shaila-Ann Rao will return to the organisation ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, which has come as a surprise after her departure from F1’s governing body at the end of 2022.

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton cancels plans as career update issued
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton cancels plans as career update issued

  • Yesterday 16:25
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton tipped to LEAVE Ferrari as Max Verstappen transfer proposal issued
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton tipped to LEAVE Ferrari as Max Verstappen transfer proposal issued

  • April 30, 2025 16:10

