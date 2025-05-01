Ayrton Senna helmet fetches record price as F1 world pays tribute to death of legend

The helmet worn by Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna during the most heroic weekend of his career has sold for a record price at auction.

Just days before the anniversary of his tragic passing on May 1, 1994, the McLaren-Honda Shoei helmet worn by the champion during the 1992 Belgian Grand Prix has smashed the record previously held by Charles Leclerc for the highest-priced race helmet ever sold.

The Monegasque star auctioned off the Ferrari helmet he wore at his 2023 home race for £262,700, with the funds donated to charity for post-flood relief in Emilia-Romagna.

Now, the lid worn by Senna on the weekend that he saved the life of fellow F1 driver Erik Comas has topped Leclerc's figure, going for £720,000.

F1 legend Senna remembered

Senna achieved not only title success but the status of a true sporting legend and role model for many of the grid's greats.

The three-time champion is often referred to as the inspiration behind many of the drivers who went on to have illustrious careers years after Senna's untimely death, with stars such as Lewis Hamilton listing him as their idol.

But it wasn't just the Brazilian's racing prowess that earned him the title of an icon, with one heroic race weekend standing out among the many he took part in across his F1 career.

During qualifying for the 1992 Belgian GP, Senna stopped on track after seeing the Ligier of fellow driver Comas unconscious in his F1 machinery having hurtled into the barriers at Spa-Francorchamps at nearly 200mph.

After being knocked out from the impact, Comas lay helplessly in his vehicle with his foot still on the throttle, pumping fuel into the car and putting him at enormous risk of being involved in an explosion.

Realising the danger his colleague was in, Senna jumped out his McLaren MP4/7A, sprinting across the track, dodging cars as he went, to assist Comas by cutting off his engine and supporting his head until medical help arrived.

Comas was nursed back to health and out on track competing at the next grand prix, claiming the McLaren star saved his life in Spa.

The helmet worn by Senna that weekend featured his iconic yellow and green colourway, representing the Brazilian flag, and has been auctioned off for a record-breaking figure.

That weekend in 1992 played a huge part in Senna's illustrious legacy which has outlived him. Sadly just two years later whilst leading the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, the 34-year-old was left helpless in his own cockpit and announced dead less than three hours after the chequered flag had been waved at Imola.

His impact on the sport will never be forgotten and as today (May 1) marks the 31st anniversary of his passing, his former McLaren team have paid tribute to the legend who brought them three drivers' titles and four constructors' championships between 1988 and 1993.

Taking to social media platform 'X' to remember Senna, McLaren posted: "Gone but never forgotten.

"Today we remember the racing legend, Ayrton Senna."

F1 also paid tribute to the three-time champion with a post on 'X'.

Ayrton Senna. Forever in our hearts 💚💛



We remember the three-time champion on the anniversary of his tragic passing#SennaSempre pic.twitter.com/ky0cFkIBW0 — Formula 1 (@F1) May 1, 2025

