Hamilton drops Mercedes F1 dig after emotional Brazilian GP drive

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton put on a stunning display for fans at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday, taking a small dig at his Mercedes team whilst doing so.

After qualifying was postponed on Saturday afternoon, Sunday proved to be a very busy day for the Mercedes star.

Not only did he have to qualify, with the small matter of the Brazilian Grand Prix itself just a few hours later, Hamilton also took to the track in other F1 machinery, too.

Lewis Hamilton is adored by the crowds in Sao Paulo

Ayrton Senna is Lewis Hamilton's hero

Lewis Hamilton puts on stunning display

Hamilton was supposed to drive his hero Ayrton Senna's car around the circuit in Brazil on Saturday evening as part of the Senna Sempre initiative, marking 30 years of the late Brazilian’s legacy.

Unfortunately, however, the wet weather on Saturday meant that the run was postponed.

The Mercedes star made sure he got the chance on Sunday, however, taking to the track in Senna's iconic title-winning 1990 McLaren MP4/5B between qualifying and the Grand Prix.

In damp and dark conditions at Interlagos, the iconic, bold colours of the McLaren livery, combined with Hamilton's vibrant Brazilian GP-themed helmet really stood out on track.

Lewis Hamilton driving Ayrton Senna's McLaren MP4/5B

At one stage, Hamilton even lofted the Brazilian flag out of the car as he drove around the track, something he again did in front of the adoring crowd after stepping out of the iconic car.

"It's very very emotional, naturally," Hamilton explained when he got out of the car.

"I was just revisiting my childhood as I was watching Ayrton race here as a kid and hearing that sound and watching him drive here and win that race."

Hamilton concluded: "It was the greatest honour of my career."

The Mercedes star also found an opportunity to have a slight dig at his current Mercedes machinery after a poor weekend in Brazil so far: "That was the best drive of the whole weekend!"

