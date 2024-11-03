Hamilton drops Mercedes F1 dig after emotional Brazilian GP drive
Hamilton drops Mercedes F1 dig after emotional Brazilian GP drive
Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton put on a stunning display for fans at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday, taking a small dig at his Mercedes team whilst doing so.
After qualifying was postponed on Saturday afternoon, Sunday proved to be a very busy day for the Mercedes star.
F1 HEADLINES: FIA issue MULTIPLE penalties as Verstappen hit with LATE demotion at Brazilian Grand Prix
F1 RESULTS: Verstappen comeback STUNS Brazilian GP as McLaren errors sink Norris
READ MORE: FIA announce F1 star DISQUALIFIED from Brazilian GP
Not only did he have to qualify, with the small matter of the Brazilian Grand Prix itself just a few hours later, Hamilton also took to the track in other F1 machinery, too.
READ MORE: Hamilton hints at F1 break after horrific Brazilian GP performance
Lewis Hamilton puts on stunning display
Hamilton was supposed to drive his hero Ayrton Senna's car around the circuit in Brazil on Saturday evening as part of the Senna Sempre initiative, marking 30 years of the late Brazilian’s legacy.
Unfortunately, however, the wet weather on Saturday meant that the run was postponed.
The Mercedes star made sure he got the chance on Sunday, however, taking to the track in Senna's iconic title-winning 1990 McLaren MP4/5B between qualifying and the Grand Prix.
In damp and dark conditions at Interlagos, the iconic, bold colours of the McLaren livery, combined with Hamilton's vibrant Brazilian GP-themed helmet really stood out on track.
At one stage, Hamilton even lofted the Brazilian flag out of the car as he drove around the track, something he again did in front of the adoring crowd after stepping out of the iconic car.
"It's very very emotional, naturally," Hamilton explained when he got out of the car.
"I was just revisiting my childhood as I was watching Ayrton race here as a kid and hearing that sound and watching him drive here and win that race."
Hamilton concluded: "It was the greatest honour of my career."
The Mercedes star also found an opportunity to have a slight dig at his current Mercedes machinery after a poor weekend in Brazil so far: "That was the best drive of the whole weekend!"
READ MORE: Verstappen in BRUTAL clapback against British media
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Kelly Piquet SLAMS FIA for Verstappen treatment at Brazilian GP
- 39 minutes ago
Hamilton drops Mercedes F1 dig after emotional Brazilian GP drive
- 1 hour ago
Verstappen in BRUTAL clapback against British media
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton hints at F1 break after horrific Brazilian GP performance
- 2 hours ago
'McLaren have some GROWING UP to do' - Brazilian Grand Prix Hot Takes
- Today 19:42
F1 Results Today: Verstappen comeback STUNS Brazilian GP as McLaren errors sink Norris
- Today 19:01
- 1
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec