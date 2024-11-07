F1 stars FINED over $370K after Brazilian GP

Formula 1 drivers have been fined a total of over £287,848 ($373,877) after the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix.

The race in Sao Paulo proved to be a chaotic one, with wet weather on both Saturday and Sunday wreaking havoc with the schedule and leading to plenty of crashes.

Despite taking Sunday's pole position, the race proved to be a disastrous one for McLaren's Lando Norris, who, starting on pole, with his rival in P17, lost huge ground on Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship after the Dutchman won with a remarkable drive and the Brit dropped to P6.

Norris is now a staggering 62 points behind Verstappen in the drivers’ standings, with the Dutchman able to claim his fourth world title in Las Vegas next time out.

Lando Norris acquires most F1 fines in 2024

Norris was also fined €5000 after a start procedure infringement in Brazil, where he led the cars away on a second formation lap despite the start being pushed back by 10 minutes.

Following this punishment, it has been revealed that the Brit has the unwanted accolade of acquiring the most fines of any driver in 2024.

AskGamblers research shows that F1 drivers and teams have been fined a staggering total of £287,848 ($373,877) so far in the 2024 season.

According to their research, Norris is the driver with the most fines in the 2024 F1 season, with his financial punishments totalling £47,026 ($61,080).

Elsewhere, Visa Cash App RB driver Yuki Tsunoda comes in second, with a total penalty total of £43,583 ($56,607). Red Bull star Sergio Perez rounds off the top three with a total of £21,765 ($28,269).

Interestingly, despite his recent run-ins with the FIA, reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen only ranks 19th with an impressively low total of £833 ($1081).

McLaren are the F1 team with the most fines at £59,662 ($77,491), closely followed by VCARB with £46,721 ($60,683) and Mercedes with £42,688 ($55,445).

