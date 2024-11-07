Williams issue official statement over Sainz to Red Bull transfer

Williams Formula 1 team have issued an official statement surrounding a rumoured Carlos Sainz move to Red Bull.

Sainz, while currently driving for Ferrari, will become a Williams driver in 2025, and is set to take the Grove-based outfit into the new regulations that will come sweeping into the sport in 2026.

The Spaniard was displaced in his role at Ferrari by Lewis Hamilton's shock move to the Maranello outfit, also set for 2025.

Sainz was linked with Red Bull due to Sergio Perez's poor form, Sauber/Audi and Mercedes to replace Hamilton, but eventually signed a long-term contract with Williams.

Carlos Sainz has signed for Williams from next season

Lewis Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari in 2025

Carlos Sainz Red Bull contract clause rumours

While that particular driver transfer saga seemed to have ended when the four-time race winner signed his deal with Williams, recent reports have suggested that he may have a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave if Red Bull came calling.

Red Bull's driver situation heading into the future is far from clear, despite Perez recently signing a new contract with the team.

A run of just 12 points from his last six races has seen Red Bull fall down to third in the constructors' championship, with Max Verstappen often acting like a one-man team throughout 2024.

Now, Williams have released an official statement to GPFans on the rumours surrounding Sainz's contract with the team and a potential Red Bull transfer.

"We can confirm this is not true," a senior Williams source said. "There has been no conversation regarding this - it is complete speculation from these other media sources."

