Williams issue official statement over Sainz to Red Bull transfer
Williams issue official statement over Sainz to Red Bull transfer
Williams Formula 1 team have issued an official statement surrounding a rumoured Carlos Sainz move to Red Bull.
Sainz, while currently driving for Ferrari, will become a Williams driver in 2025, and is set to take the Grove-based outfit into the new regulations that will come sweeping into the sport in 2026.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton shock EARLY Mercedes exit investigated as star issues EMOTIONAL statement
READ MORE: McLaren officially announce driver EXIT as major 2025 transfer confirmed
The Spaniard was displaced in his role at Ferrari by Lewis Hamilton's shock move to the Maranello outfit, also set for 2025.
Sainz was linked with Red Bull due to Sergio Perez's poor form, Sauber/Audi and Mercedes to replace Hamilton, but eventually signed a long-term contract with Williams.
Carlos Sainz Red Bull contract clause rumours
While that particular driver transfer saga seemed to have ended when the four-time race winner signed his deal with Williams, recent reports have suggested that he may have a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave if Red Bull came calling.
Red Bull's driver situation heading into the future is far from clear, despite Perez recently signing a new contract with the team.
A run of just 12 points from his last six races has seen Red Bull fall down to third in the constructors' championship, with Max Verstappen often acting like a one-man team throughout 2024.
Now, Williams have released an official statement to GPFans on the rumours surrounding Sainz's contract with the team and a potential Red Bull transfer.
"We can confirm this is not true," a senior Williams source said. "There has been no conversation regarding this - it is complete speculation from these other media sources."
READ MORE: F1 star issues EMOTIONAL statement as official team exit confirmed
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Statue of F1 legend STOLEN as champion issues heartbreaking statement
- 14 minutes ago
Verstappen launches extraordinary FIA steward RANT over key F1 rival
- 1 hour ago
Audi F1 project facing MAJOR problem after driver signing announcement
- 1 hour ago
Williams issue official statement over Sainz to Red Bull transfer
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton shock EARLY Mercedes exit investigated as star issues EMOTIONAL statement
- Today 06:57
Huge Ricciardo F1 update emerges as Audi announce OFFICIAL driver signing - GPFans Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec