Red Bull linked with SEISMIC F1 2025 transfer

The Red Bull Formula 1 team have reportedly been linked to a shock shakeup in the paddock, over a driver transfer that could make serious waves on the grid for 2025 and beyond.

The team's star driver Max Verstappen has essentially been single-handedly keeping Red Bull's points tally afloat thanks to the often point-less performances produced by team-mate Sergio Perez.

Perez hasn't stepped on the podium of a grand prix since China back in April of this year, having not scored any points for the team over the last two races as they continue to struggle in the constructors' championship, where they currently sit third.

The recent Mexican GP was a race to forget for Red Bull, with Verstappen slapped with 20 seconds worth of penalties from the FIA and Perez only managing a P17 finish in front of his home crowd amid rumours he is at risk of being immediately replaced at the team despite there only being three races left in the season.

Sergio Perez may not be Max Verstappen's team-mate in 2025

Soon-to-be Williams driver Carlos Sainz secured victory in Mexico

It was instead Carlos Sainz who took home the trophy in Mexico City, the Spaniard clearly elated to secure another victory in red before his move to Williams for the 2025 season where he will become Alex Albon's team-mate.

Albon has had a torrid time of late, having had three DNFs in the past four races, with new team-mate Franco Colapinto crashing out during the Brazilian GP, meaning neither driver secured points for James Vowles' outfit at Interlagos.

The weekend in Sao Paulo was Colapinto's first real mishap amid what has been an impressive entry into the sport, with Red Bull rumoured to be interested in his talents given that he won't have a seat at Williams next season due to the arrival of Sainz.

Franco Colapinto appears to have stirred up a lot of interest from F1 teams wishing to sign him

Red Bull lineup decision could trigger Sainz switch

Following the news at the beginning of the year that Lewis Hamilton would be leaving Mercedes after 12 seasons to join Ferrari, Sainz didn't appear to be left with many fruitful options, with a move back to the Red Bull family looking unlikely.

While a switch to Red Bull still seems unlikely given Sainz's long-term contract with Williams, Kleine Zeitung are now reporting that if the team do not fill Perez's seat with a driver from their own talent pool as previously insisted, it could have major implications for the rest of the grid.

They report that Sainz may have a clause in his contract that would allow him to break out of his long-term deal with Williams, if Red Bull come calling for the Spaniard's services.

GPFans have contacted Williams for comment on the reported contract clause, but Red Bull have told us that Sainz is not currently a consideration for them.

