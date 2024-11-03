Verstappen and Norris battle takes huge twist after massive crash

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris' title battle has taken a major twist after Franco Colapinto crashed and brought out a red flag at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The Argentine suffered a huge crash on the run up the hill towards the finish line, with the left side of his Williams completely smashed.

Crucially, the incident prompted a red flag and played perfectly into Verstappen's hands, who sat in P2, could change his tyres for free and eliminated the threat of Norris from behind.

The British star sat in P4 prior to the red flag, after serving his pitstop during the virtual safety car following the crash of Nico Hulkenberg.

Lando Norris loses out in Brazil

Lando Norris delivered major championship blow

Verstappen started the race in P16, but quickly made his way through the field to place himself in contention during the pit window.

Despite starting on pole, Norris lost the lead to George Russell on the opening lap and therefore a major opportunity to slice Verstappen's lead in the drivers' standings.

The FIA have confirmed that the race will resume with a rolling start, with delays expected until the weather conditions improve.

Norris will have to get past the Alpine of Pierre Gasly before he can battle Verstappen on the re-start, with the Dutchman appearing as the favourite to win the race.

