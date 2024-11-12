Verstappen INVESTIGATION backed after Brazilian GP win

A Max Verstappen investigation has been backed by a former F1 boss after the Dutchman's victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The three-time world champion won against the odds in Sao Paulo, after receiving several setbacks to his race weekend.

A Q2 elimination and FIA grid penalty forced Verstappen to start P16, whilst his championship rival Lando Norris held the advantage on pole.

However, the Dutchman produced an incredible drive in wet conditions to storm to the front of the field, where he took advantage of a red flag to secure the lead.

Max Verstappen enjoyed his first grand prix victory in months at Interlagos

Max Verstappen now has a healthy lead over Lando Norris in the drivers' championship

Max Verstappen’s Brazilian GP win transforms drivers’ championship

Whilst the red flag helped Verstappen, it is undeniable that the Brazilian GP was one of the champion’s greatest races, and has edged closer to a fourth world title in a season-defining race.

However, former Haas boss Guenther Steiner has revealed during The Red Flags Podcast, that the rest of the F1 grid should learn from Verstappen’s technique, encouraging them to investigate how he won the Brazilian GP.

"Oh, yeah. Absolutely, absolutely,” Steiner said in response to whether other drivers should be studying Verstappen’s onboard videos from Interlagos.

"They analyse everything, everything will be analysed: how did he do it? Because that is the way you learn it, how to get there yourself.

Guenther Steiner calls for Max Verstappen investigation from other F1 drivers

"You cannot ignore it, you need to look at it.

"The drivers watch it to see the line, how they do things and how to get there – because if you understand how they go there, that’s the only way that you can learn it, because you haven’t got the chance if you’re sitting there [wondering]: ‘How did he do this?’

"The only way to understand it [is to watch]. There’s so much information there that you just go through it."

