Mercedes star SACK risk revealed after brutal performance verdict
Mercedes star SACK risk revealed after brutal performance verdict
A Mercedes star is at risk of being sacked from the team according to a former F1 team boss.
Despite claiming three victories this season, Mercedes have struggled to maintain a consistent level of performance during the recent triple-header.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen break plans revealed as MAJOR 2025 driver announcement confirmed
READ MORE: Mercedes announce Hamilton change ahead of Las Vegas GP
Lewis Hamilton in particular was unable to extract any pace out of his W15 in Austin, Mexico and Brazil, where he only picked up 13 points having DNF'd at the US GP.
The champion appeared especially frustrated following the Brazilian GP where he labelled the car as the ‘worst it has ever been’ and that it was a ‘disaster’ of a weekend.
READ MORE: Audi F1 BOMBSHELL revealed over disputed team sale
Is Lewis Hamilton’s performance dip temporary?
Whilst Mercedes’ struggles seem to be getting the better of Hamilton at present, he will not have to endure them for much longer as he prepares to move to Ferrari.
The Brit will be replaced at Mercedes next year by youngster Kimi Antonelli, and George Russell will be eager to take on the role of number one driver.
However, former Haas boss Guenther Steiner does not believe that this role will be automatically bestowed upon Russell when Hamilton leaves, and has even suggested that he could be sacked when his contract expires at the end of 2025.
READ MORE: Former F1 boss warns Hamilton to CANCEL Ferrari contract
"The car is what it is. It’s not the best car, it’s the fourth best car at the moment on a good day," Steiner said on The Red Flags Podcast.
"I think Lewis knowing that he’s leaving anyway, it’s easier to complain.
"George has got all the interest to do whatever is there to get it out of it to show that he’s the leader of the team for the future.
"He has to prove that, because he knows that his seat when his contract is up, is not 100 per cent safe, so he just tries to do his best, puts everything into it."
READ MORE: Axed F1 star Ricciardo pictured in NEW team gear
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Red Bull's latest signing could COST team their greatest asset
- Just now
Mercedes star SACK risk revealed after brutal performance verdict
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen rift opens as star reveals ANGER over team-mate claim
- 1 hour ago
Wolff makes surprise revelation in Abu Dhabi 2021 UPDATE
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton reveals life-changing moment in BRUTAL admission
- 3 hours ago
Ex-Red Bull driver in MID SEASON team switch as 2025 signing announced
- Today 08:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec