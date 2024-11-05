Hamilton delivers CRYPTIC F1 future statement in 'last' admission

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton delivered a cryptic message following the Brazilian Grand Prix, leaving fans scrambling over whether he could be considering an early exit from Mercedes.

Proceedings in Sao Paulo last weekend marked some of the highest highs and deepest lows of Hamilton's career simultaneously, after the star was given the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to pilot the MP4 of his hero Ayrton Senna, while also juggling what was a disastrous weekend competitively for his current team Mercedes.

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes star calls for change as champion EMOTIONAL in health update

READ MORE: Hamilton offers MILLION DOLLAR reward over Mercedes investigation

Hamilton could only qualify in 12th for Saturday's sprint race after a dismal Friday, and then finished the sprint race down in 11th, outside of the points.

Throughout the weekend at Interlagos, Hamilton and many other drivers complained extensively over the freshly resurfaced track, causing significant bouncing and visibly putting the drivers through a painful experience all weekend.

When it came to the main event on Sunday, Hamilton was surely exhausted by the time the grand prix got underway, with a postponed qualifying session being moved to Sunday morning and the British star having also driven Senna's McLaren around the circuit that day as well.

READ MORE: F1 champion issues health update in emotional statement

Lewis Hamilton was handed the honour of driving Ayrton Senna's MP4/5B around Interlagos

Lewis Hamilton frequently bemoaned the performance of his Mercedes in Brazil

Hamilton delivers emotional team statement

Hamilton's Sunday morning qualifying session was even worse, failing to get out of Q1 despite normally being masterful in wet conditions, and therefore starting the main race down in 14th.

Following Sunday's race where the Mercedes man scraped into the points with a P10 finish despite an error-strewn afternoon, he took to team radio to deliver a cryptic message on his future with the Brackley outfit.

"That was a disaster of a weekend guys," Hamilton said. "That's the worst the car has ever been but thank you for continuing to try, great job to all the guys at the pit stop.

"If this is the last time I get to perform, it's a shame it wasn't great but grateful for you."

Would Lewis Hamilton consider leaving Mercedes before the season ends?

The message sounded like the seven-time champion may be considering leaving Mercedes before the end of the season, with 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli waiting in the wings as Hamilton's replacement for 2025 and beyond.

Having stressed how much he needed a 'break' after the disastrous weekend of results, it may not come as much of a surprise should the star decide to end his stunning 12 seasons with Mercedes prematurely, ahead of his 2025 switch to Ferrari.

Mercedes have confirmed to GPFans that there were no plans to replace the seven-time champion early.

F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.

READ MORE: Verstappen in BRUTAL clapback against British media

Related