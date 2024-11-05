F1 News Today: Hamilton declares bold challenge as star BRUTALLY heckled by fans

Lewis Hamilton has offered a bold 'million dollar' reward when reflecting on the many problems he faced with his Mercedes following the team's Brazilian Grand Prix horror show.

F1 star faced with BRUTAL replacement calls

An Aston Martin Formula 1 star was faced with some humiliating chants following his torrid Brazilian Grand Prix weekend.

Norris handed FIA PUNISHMENT following chaotic Brazilian GP

McLaren Formula 1 star Lando Norris has been handed a punishment by the FIA in the aftermath of the chaotic Brazilian Grand Prix, following a bizarre incident.

McLaren boss delivers verdict over Norris MISTAKES in title battle

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has defended star driver Lando Norris following a damaging result at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Red Bull team DEMOTED after FIA confirmation

A Red Bull Formula 1 team has been dealt a disappointing demotion following the dramatic events of the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend, despite seemingly positive performances from their drivers.

