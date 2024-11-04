F1 star faced with BRUTAL replacement calls

An Aston Martin Formula 1 star was faced with some humiliating chants following his torrid Brazilian Grand Prix weekend.

Both Lance Stroll and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso had disastrous weekends in Interlagos, with the pair once again failing to take home any points, and both crashing out in qualifying despite Aston Martin's seemingly good pace.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton hints at F1 BREAK as FIA confirm Mercedes punishment

READ MORE: Verstappen in BRUTAL clapback against British media

Their crashes left Aston Martin mechanics with a huge job on their hands, with just three hours separating Sunday morning qualifying and the main race in Interlagos, after the unpredictable weather caused a shakeup of the usual schedule.

While the team did a remarkable job to get both cars repaired and out on the starting line, Stroll still did not make the start of the race, crashing out during the formation lap in an embarrassing moment for the Canadian star.

Lance Stroll crashed on a number of occasions in Brazil

Aston Martin are owned by Lance Stroll's father Lawrence Stroll

READ MORE: Red Bull team DEMOTED after FIA confirmation

Stroll's humiliating moment

Stroll has been competing in F1 since 2017, but has only managed to amass three podiums in that time, and currently sits down in 13th in the drivers' championship, his failure to start the Sao Paulo GP demoting him from 11th.

Criticism has been levelled at Stroll in the past, due to the fact that his father, Lawrence Stroll, owns the team, with claims of favouritism often thrown around.

Aston Martin have some very talented young drivers within their ranks, including 2022 F2 champion Felipe Drugovich, who has taken part in a number of practice sessions for the team.

Drugovich is a Brazilian racing driver, and was present during his home grand prix weekend, almost being called upon to replace 43-year-old Alonso, who missed media day due to illness on Thursday.

Now, a video on social media has revealed even further embarrassment for Stroll, in which the Brazilian fans sung Drugovich's name following the Canadian driver's formation lap mistake, implying a brutal driver swap is what they were demanding.

Having spun off the track and sitting next to the gravel trap, Stroll then proceeded to try and drive away,, instead heading straight into the gravel, resulting in his car being beached and the race start aborted.

READ MORE: FIA confirm Verstappen inspections at Brazilian Grand Prix after huge win

Related