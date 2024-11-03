Brazilian GP start ABORTED after F1 driver suffers huge embarrassment
Brazilian GP start ABORTED after F1 driver suffers huge embarrassment
The Brazilian Grand Prix start has been aborted after an F1 star suffered an embarrassing incident.
The drivers had barely started the formation lap before Lance Stroll lost control of his car at Turn 4.
Stroll managed to get going again, however immediately beached his Aston Martin into the gravel which signalled an aborted start to clear the car.
However, the subsequent confusion on the grid saw a few cars, including Max Verstappen, not leave the grid after the aborted start whilst Lando Norris left the grid - putting him under investigation.
Will Lando Norris receive a penalty in Brazil?
Norris left the grid despite there being no green lights when the start was aborted, with no clear regulation as to what happens in this scenario for the FIA to base their decision upon.
Stroll's incident marks the second time this weekend that the Canadian could determine the championship battle, after a crash in qualifying prevented Verstappen from completing his lap and was knocked out of qualifying.
The Dutchman will have to fight his way up from P16 to try and limit the damage this weekend, and a potential penalty for Norris could play into his hands.
More to follow...
