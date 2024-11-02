FIA announce Verstappen PENALTY verdict after pivotal Brazilian Grand Prix incident

The FIA has announced the outcome of their Max Verstappen investigation at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull star came home in third in Saturday's sprint, but that position was quickly called into question with the announcement of an FIA investigation.

Just after the chequered flag, it was revealed that the F1 champion was under scrutiny for an alleged Virtual Safety Car (VSC) infringement.

This offence was alleged to have occurred on lap 23 of the race, just as the VSC was about to end and Verstappen was eyeing an overtake on McLaren's Oscar Piastri.

FIA announce Max Verstappen penalty verdict

After completing their investigation, the FIA has now announced that Verstappen did indeed break the rules, slapping the F1 champion with a five-second penalty as a result of his breach of article 56.5 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations.

This article refers to failing to stay above the minimum time set by the FIA ECU during the VSC ending, which, in this case, was at 11:31 local time.

As a result of the five seconds added to Verstappen's time, the Dutchman has lost his third-place finish, demoted to P4. Instead, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc now officially claims third spot.

It is a small boost for Norris in the championship battle, with the McLaren man's deficit to Verstappen cut by a further point to 44.

