F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2024 Sprint results: Verstappen beaten as F1 star forced out with SHOCK retirement

Lando Norris won a tight sprint race on Saturday at the Brazilian Grand Prix, being handed the top step of the podium by team-mate Oscar Piastri in the closing stages.

Piastri led from pole for 22 of the 24 laps before pulling aside to allow his championship-battling team-mate an extra point in his battle against Max Verstappen, although a late virtual safety car when Nico Hulkenberg's car gave up on him nearly threw a massive spanner in the works.

It looked for a while like the headlines might be grabbed by yet more discontent in the McLaren garage, with Norris audibly frustrated on team radio that Piastri wasn't providing him more assistance.

Charles Leclerc and Verstappen went at each other hammer and tongs behind the pair of McLarens, the former arguably holding the reigning world champion up in his chase of his title rival.

Meanwhile further down the field, Liam Lawson and Sergio Perez spent the second half of the race battling for the final points-paying position as they vie for the Red Bull seat alongside Verstappen in 2025, the veteran Mexican driver coming out on top.

2024 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint - Final classification

1. Lando Norris [McLaren]

2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.593s

3. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +1.497s

4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +5.656s

5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +7.224s

6. George Russell [Mercedes] - +12.475s

7. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +18.161s

8. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +18.717s

9. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +20.773s

10. Alex Albon [Williams] - +24.606s

11. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +29.764s

12. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +33.233s

13. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +34.128s

14. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +35.507s

15. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +41.374s

16. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +43.231s

17. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +54.139s

18. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +56.537s

19. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +57.983s

20. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - DNF



