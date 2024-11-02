F1 News Today: Verstappen hit with NEW FIA penalty as Red Bull announce Perez change
F1 News Today: Verstappen hit with NEW FIA penalty as Red Bull announce Perez change
The FIA have hit Max Verstappen with a major penalty for the Brazilian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Red Bull announce HUGE Perez change for Brazilian GP
Red Bull have announced a huge change for Sergio Perez at the Brazilian Grand Prix as his future at the team remains under threat.
➡️ READ MORE
Marko sets Perez F1 deadline with ominous warning
Helmut Marko has issued a stark warning to Sergio Perez, declaring that Red Bull Racing are 'evaluating everything' regarding the Mexican driver’s future.
➡️ READ MORE
Leclerc defends 'over the limit' Verstappen move
Charles Leclerc has defended Max Verstappen’s controversial move on Lando Norris during the Mexican Grand Prix, agreeing that while the manoeuvre was 'over the limit', the competitive context justifies it.
➡️ READ MORE
Vettel makes OFFICIAL F1 return at Brazilian Grand Prix
Sebastian Vettel has made an official return to F1 at the Brazilian Grand Prix after being spotted in the paddock on Friday.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Horner confirms IMMEDIATE Perez change for Brazilian GP
- 38 minutes ago
F1 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen hit with NEW FIA penalty as Red Bull announce Perez change
- 2 hours ago
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: SHOCK driver takes pole as Verstappen thrashed at Brazilian GP
- Yesterday 20:22
Red Bull announce 'takeover' as Perez loses key ally inside team - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Kelly Piquet shares ROMANTIC moment with Verstappen
- Yesterday 22:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec