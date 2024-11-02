close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Verstappen hit with NEW FIA penalty as Red Bull announce Perez change

F1 News Today: Verstappen hit with NEW FIA penalty as Red Bull announce Perez change

F1 News Today: Verstappen hit with NEW FIA penalty as Red Bull announce Perez change

F1 News Today: Verstappen hit with NEW FIA penalty as Red Bull announce Perez change

The FIA have hit Max Verstappen with a major penalty for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull announce HUGE Perez change for Brazilian GP

Red Bull have announced a huge change for Sergio Perez at the Brazilian Grand Prix as his future at the team remains under threat.

➡️ READ MORE

Marko sets Perez F1 deadline with ominous warning

Helmut Marko has issued a stark warning to Sergio Perez, declaring that Red Bull Racing are 'evaluating everything' regarding the Mexican driver’s future.

➡️ READ MORE

Leclerc defends 'over the limit' Verstappen move

Charles Leclerc has defended Max Verstappen’s controversial move on Lando Norris during the Mexican Grand Prix, agreeing that while the manoeuvre was 'over the limit', the competitive context justifies it.

➡️ READ MORE

Vettel makes OFFICIAL F1 return at Brazilian Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel has made an official return to F1 at the Brazilian Grand Prix after being spotted in the paddock on Friday.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Helmut Marko Red Bull Racing Brazilian Grand Prix
F1 News Today: Mercedes drop bombshell as Hamilton to SWAP teams at Brazilian Grand Prix
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Mercedes drop bombshell as Hamilton to SWAP teams at Brazilian Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 13:22
  • 1
F1 News Today: Vettel Brazil RETURN confirmed as team announce driver health absence
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Vettel Brazil RETURN confirmed as team announce driver health absence

  • October 31, 2024 16:12

Latest News

Brazilian Grand Prix

Horner confirms IMMEDIATE Perez change for Brazilian GP

  • 38 minutes ago
Brazilian Grand Prix

F1 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen hit with NEW FIA penalty as Red Bull announce Perez change

  • 2 hours ago
Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: SHOCK driver takes pole as Verstappen thrashed at Brazilian GP

  • Yesterday 20:22
GPFans Recap

Red Bull announce 'takeover' as Perez loses key ally inside team - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 Social

Kelly Piquet shares ROMANTIC moment with Verstappen

  • Yesterday 22:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x