F1 News Today: Verstappen hit with NEW FIA penalty as Red Bull announce Perez change

The FIA have hit Max Verstappen with a major penalty for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Red Bull announce HUGE Perez change for Brazilian GP

Red Bull have announced a huge change for Sergio Perez at the Brazilian Grand Prix as his future at the team remains under threat.

Marko sets Perez F1 deadline with ominous warning

Helmut Marko has issued a stark warning to Sergio Perez, declaring that Red Bull Racing are 'evaluating everything' regarding the Mexican driver’s future.

Leclerc defends 'over the limit' Verstappen move

Charles Leclerc has defended Max Verstappen’s controversial move on Lando Norris during the Mexican Grand Prix, agreeing that while the manoeuvre was 'over the limit', the competitive context justifies it.

Vettel makes OFFICIAL F1 return at Brazilian Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel has made an official return to F1 at the Brazilian Grand Prix after being spotted in the paddock on Friday.

