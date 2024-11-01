Marko sets Perez F1 deadline with ominous warning
Marko sets Perez F1 deadline with ominous warning
Helmut Marko has issued a stark warning to Sergio Perez, declaring that Red Bull Racing are 'evaluating everything' regarding the Mexican driver’s future.
Perez, whose recent performances have come under scrutiny, faces an uncertain position with the team, with final decisions expected only after the season finale in Abu Dhabi.
F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes drop bombshell as Hamilton to SWAP teams at Brazilian Grand Prix
READ MORE: F1 team announce SHOCK new 'driver' ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix
Perez’s disappointing home race in Mexico heightened concerns within Red Bull.
He was eliminated in Q1 and finished a distant 17th, blaming persistent brake issues over the Grand Prix weekend — an explanation that Marko, Red Bull’s motorsport advisor, found insufficient.
Marko unimpressed by Perez
“We’ve investigated thoroughly because he reported issues with the brakes and chassis. I believe he’ll even receive a new chassis to calm the situation,” Marko explained.
However, he made it clear that Perez’s recent results remain the primary issue, adding, “The drop to third in the constructors’ championship and being 200 points behind Max Verstappen speak volumes.”
Rumours of Perez’s early exit from the team have circulated amid Red Bull’s struggle to reclaim its dominance in the constructors’ championship.
Marko confirmed that no formal decision on Perez’s position would be made until the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, indicating that the team is assessing its options.
Although Perez remains with Red Bull for now, the lack of a clear commitment beyond 2024 suggests his seat could be at risk, with Red Bull’s future line-up in the spotlight.
The team has a host of promising talent waiting in the wings, including Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson, who both currently compete with VISA Cash App RB.
Young French driver Isaak Hadjar is also set to join the season’s final practice session, a move that will influence Red Bull’s lineup discussions.
Following Abu Dhabi, Red Bull have scheduled a test day, during which a selection of drivers under consideration for 2025 will participate.
Marko indicated confidence in Hadjar’s readiness for F1, remarking, “Absolutely. In the junior categories, he’s been faster than Franco Colapinto.”
As Red Bull weigh their options, the Brazilian and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix may determine whether Perez can secure his future — or if Red Bull will look elsewhere.
READ MORE: F1 star drops huge 2025 hint after Red Bull 'OFFER'
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: SHOCK driver takes pole as Verstappen thrashed at Brazilian GP
- 1 hour ago
Marko sets Perez F1 deadline with ominous warning
- 17 minutes ago
Red Bull announce HUGE Perez change for Brazilian GP
- 1 hour ago
F1 Results Today: Verstappen CRUSHED as Red Bull defeated at Brazilian GP
- Today 16:42
Leclerc defends 'over the limit' Verstappen move
- 2 hours ago
F1 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Sao Paulo
- 2 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec