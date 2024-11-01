Marko sets Perez F1 deadline with ominous warning

Helmut Marko has issued a stark warning to Sergio Perez, declaring that Red Bull Racing are 'evaluating everything' regarding the Mexican driver’s future.

Perez, whose recent performances have come under scrutiny, faces an uncertain position with the team, with final decisions expected only after the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Perez’s disappointing home race in Mexico heightened concerns within Red Bull.

He was eliminated in Q1 and finished a distant 17th, blaming persistent brake issues over the Grand Prix weekend — an explanation that Marko, Red Bull’s motorsport advisor, found insufficient.

Sergio Perez has struggled to keep up with his team-mate Max Verstappen

Marko unimpressed by Perez

“We’ve investigated thoroughly because he reported issues with the brakes and chassis. I believe he’ll even receive a new chassis to calm the situation,” Marko explained.

However, he made it clear that Perez’s recent results remain the primary issue, adding, “The drop to third in the constructors’ championship and being 200 points behind Max Verstappen speak volumes.”

The Mexican has struggled to find any form this season

Rumours of Perez’s early exit from the team have circulated amid Red Bull’s struggle to reclaim its dominance in the constructors’ championship.

Marko confirmed that no formal decision on Perez’s position would be made until the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, indicating that the team is assessing its options.

Although Perez remains with Red Bull for now, the lack of a clear commitment beyond 2024 suggests his seat could be at risk, with Red Bull’s future line-up in the spotlight.

The team has a host of promising talent waiting in the wings, including Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson, who both currently compete with VISA Cash App RB.

Lawson and Tsunoda are fighting for a seat alongside Max Verstappen in 2025

Young French driver Isaak Hadjar is also set to join the season’s final practice session, a move that will influence Red Bull’s lineup discussions.

Following Abu Dhabi, Red Bull have scheduled a test day, during which a selection of drivers under consideration for 2025 will participate.

Marko indicated confidence in Hadjar’s readiness for F1, remarking, “Absolutely. In the junior categories, he’s been faster than Franco Colapinto.”

As Red Bull weigh their options, the Brazilian and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix may determine whether Perez can secure his future — or if Red Bull will look elsewhere.

