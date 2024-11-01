close global

F1 News Today: Mercedes drop bombshell as Hamilton to SWAP teams at Brazilian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton is set for a stunning team switch at the Brazilian Grand Prix, where he will deliver a stunning tribute.

Mercedes drop F1 upgrade BOMBSHELL ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix

Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin has dropped a bombshell regarding Mercedes' upgrades between now and the end of the season.

F1 stars unite against Verstappen amid Mexican GP CONTROVERSY

Formula 1’s stars have united against Max Verstappen following his controversial racing style at the Mexican Grand Prix.

McLaren reveal HUGE end of season F1 deal

McLaren Formula 1 fans will be delighted as a new end of season deal has been revealed just as Zak Brown’s outfit have their first championship since 1998 within touching distance.

Red Bull confirm MAJOR Verstappen problem ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix

Red Bull have admitted that they are facing a huge problem to deal with for F1 champion Max Verstappen at the upcoming Brazilian Grand Prix.

F1 News Today: Vettel Brazil RETURN confirmed as team announce driver health absence
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Vettel Brazil RETURN confirmed as team announce driver health absence

  • Yesterday 16:12
F1 News Today: Verstappen set for Brazilian Grand Prix PENALTY as Red Bull chief accused of LIES
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen set for Brazilian Grand Prix PENALTY as Red Bull chief accused of LIES

  • October 30, 2024 15:18

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Mercedes drop bombshell as Hamilton to SWAP teams at Brazilian Grand Prix

  • 8 minutes ago
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo BOMBSHELL drops as F1 team announce 2025 driver lineup change - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 Social

F1 team announce SHOCK new 'driver' ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 22:54
Daniel Ricciardo

Lawson makes BRUTAL Red Bull admission at Ricciardo's expense

  • Yesterday 21:56
  • 1
Mercedes

Mercedes drop F1 BOMBSHELL ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 20:56
McLaren

McLaren unveil NEW car in huge announcement

  • Yesterday 19:54
  • 1
F1 Standings

