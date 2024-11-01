F1 News Today: Mercedes drop bombshell as Hamilton to SWAP teams at Brazilian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton is set for a stunning team switch at the Brazilian Grand Prix, where he will deliver a stunning tribute.
Mercedes drop F1 upgrade BOMBSHELL ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix
Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin has dropped a bombshell regarding Mercedes' upgrades between now and the end of the season.
F1 stars unite against Verstappen amid Mexican GP CONTROVERSY
Formula 1’s stars have united against Max Verstappen following his controversial racing style at the Mexican Grand Prix.
McLaren reveal HUGE end of season F1 deal
McLaren Formula 1 fans will be delighted as a new end of season deal has been revealed just as Zak Brown’s outfit have their first championship since 1998 within touching distance.
Red Bull confirm MAJOR Verstappen problem ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix
Red Bull have admitted that they are facing a huge problem to deal with for F1 champion Max Verstappen at the upcoming Brazilian Grand Prix.
- 8 minutes ago
Ricciardo BOMBSHELL drops as F1 team announce 2025 driver lineup change - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 team announce SHOCK new 'driver' ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix
- Yesterday 22:54
Lawson makes BRUTAL Red Bull admission at Ricciardo's expense
- Yesterday 21:56
- 1
Mercedes drop F1 BOMBSHELL ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix
- Yesterday 20:56
McLaren unveil NEW car in huge announcement
- Yesterday 19:54
- 1
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec