McLaren reveal HUGE end of season F1 deal

McLaren Formula 1 fans will be delighted as a new end of season deal has been revealed just as Zak Brown’s outfit have their first championship since 1998 within touching distance.

The current constructor’s leaders took their place at the top of the standings following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, where Aussie driver Oscar Piastri claimed his second career victory.

F1 HEADLINES: Vettel Brazil RETURN confirmed as team announce driver health absence

READ MORE: Red Bull set to make 'IMMEDIATE' Perez replacement

The 23-year-old’s win in Baku was the second time this season he has claimed his spot on the top step ahead of team-mate Lando Norris.

Despite some controversial moments across the season where McLaren had to introduce ‘papaya rules’ to their competitive driver lineup, the team now appear united to achieve their common goal of winning the 2024 constructors’ championship and potentially doing the double if Norris can catch up to title rival Max Verstappen in the drivers’ standings.

Following a disastrous race at the Mexican Grand Prix for Red Bull last time out, Norris is now just 47 points behind the Dutchman, meaning that winning his maiden championship is not out of the question just yet.

Lando Norris' debut win in F1 came at the Miami GP in May

Oscar Piastri achieved his first career win in Hungary this year

READ MORE: Alonso health update announced with Aston Martin statement

McLaren announce end of season merch sale

McLaren has had an eventful triple-header so far, with the final race in Brazil this weekend approaching before the drivers get two weeks of rest ahead of the final stretch of the 2024 season.

Norris has been fighting hard to hunt down the Red Bull of Verstappen in the last quarter of the season, their on-track battle at the US GP ending in a penalty nightmare for the British star and the race in Mexico City last time out handing Verstappen with a double penalty that knocked Red Bull down to third in the constructors' championship.

Now there are just four races to go and four title contenders remaining – McLaren the only team on the grid to have both drivers still in contention for the title.

As the Woking-based outfit looks to secure the double by the time the chequered flag waves in Abu Dhabi, the McLaren store has announced a perfectly timed sale to secure some papaya merch, with up to 50 per cent off selected items on-site.

McLaren's Pato O'Ward merch also appears in their end of season sale

There is something for everyone included in the sale, regardless of whether your favourite driver is Norris, Piastri or even reserve star Pato O’Ward, his stint in the number four car in FP1 at Mexico City proving he is more popular than ever.

A fan favourite appears to have been the Unisex Core Driver items, with specific merch for both Norris and Piastri, their driver numbers displayed on t-shirts and hoodies made from a breathable fabric, both featuring splashes of the iconic McLaren orange.

If papaya isn’t your vibe, there is also a hoodie that features in the sale, available to purchase in a variety of colours aside from the classic McLaren shade, now up for grabs at a discounted price.

To rep your favourite papaya driver, click here to shop McLaren merch!

READ MORE: Horner announces Red Bull PROTEST plan after Verstappen FIA punishments

Related