Red Bull set to make 'IMMEDIATE' Perez replacement

Red Bull are set to make an immediate decision regarding Sergio Perez’s future at the team after a woeful Mexican Grand Prix weekend, according to a former Formula 1 driver.

Perez has come under fire for his performances throughout 2024, with his poor form continuing after he suffered his fifth Q1 exit of the season in Mexico, and started the race in P18.

Whilst the 34-year-old initially made an excellent start to surge through the field, it was all for nothing after he was placed under investigation by the stewards for a false start.

The Red Bull star was found to have been too far forward on the starting grid and was slammed with a five-second penalty for the infringement.

The Mexican finished his home race last of the remaining runners, and his failure to deliver consistent points has allowed Ferrari to usurp Red Bull in the constructors’ standings, with the reigning champions falling down to third.

Liam Lawson, who he battled fiercely with during the race, has been tipped to replace Perez at Red Bull if the team do decide to drop the Mexican.

Now, according to former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, an immediate decision will be made on Perez’s future following his Mexican GP horror show.

"Next year, he won’t be driving a single metre in that car—I’m pretty sure of it," Schumacher told Sky Germany.

"I don’t even think he’ll finish the season. Red Bull will make a decision after this weekend.

"It’s no longer making sense, for either side. Not for Perez, either. The poor guy is under so much pressure; he’s not going home with a smile on his face.

"Racing is meant to be enjoyable. And financially, it’s a disaster for the team, not just for the mechanics. If they want to make a change to compete with Ferrari, they need to act fast."

