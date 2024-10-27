FIA slam Red Bull star with PENALTY over major Mexican Grand Prix error
FIA slam Red Bull star with PENALTY over major Mexican Grand Prix error
Sergio Perez has received a five-second penalty from the FIA for a false start at the Mexican Grand Prix.
The Red Bull star endured a woeful qualifying session on Saturday which saw him exit in Q1 and start the race P18.
Despite this setback Perez had an impressive start, and rocketed up the grid into 13th ahead of McLaren rival Oscar Piastri.
However, he was soon investigated by the stewards, under suspicion of a false start for being positioned beyond his grid box.
Will Sergio Perez's error prove to be costly?
The FIA have awarded Perez a five-second penalty for the infringement on the grid, which he will serve during his pit stop.
"Have a look, because I don't think we were," Perez said via team radio.
Despite the Mexican's protestations, the FIA have no intention of overturning his penalty as he continued his fight through the field.
However, he was congratulated by the team for his start as he chased potential Red Bull replacement Liam Lawson for a place in the top ten.
Perez's performances have received consistent scrutiny this season, and has failed to step onto the podium since the Chinese GP in April, with Lawson eager to prove to the team why he deserves the opportunity.
