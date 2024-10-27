close global

F1 News Today: FIA announce Mercedes punishment verdict as Mexican Grand Prix grid penalty issued

F1 News Today: FIA announce Mercedes punishment verdict as Mexican Grand Prix grid penalty issued

F1 News Today: FIA announce Mercedes punishment verdict as Mexican Grand Prix grid penalty issued

F1 News Today: FIA announce Mercedes punishment verdict as Mexican Grand Prix grid penalty issued

The FIA have delivered a verdict over a penalty for Mercedes after the F1 team broke curfew following George Russell's crash during the second practice session of Friday's proceedings.

FIA issue BIZARRE F1 grid penalty at Mexican Grand Prix

The FIA have issued a peculiar F1 grid penalty at the Mexican Grand Prix – for a driver who is not due to the start the race.

McLaren 'disagree' with FIA verdict as team issue official statement over Norris and Verstappen controversy

McLaren have issued an official team statement saying that they 'disagree' with the FIA's decision to uphold Lando Norris' penalty following his battle with F1 champion and Red Bull star Max Verstappen at the US Grand Prix.

F1 confirm new MULTI-YEAR contract

Formula 1 have announced a new multi-year partnership that is expected to expand their reach even further into new markets.

Hamilton admits Abu Dhabi issue over Verstappen FIA debate

Lewis Hamilton has discussed the FIA's stewarding after a late Lando Norris penalty at the US GP, drawing parallels with his experience in Abu Dhabi.

F1 Standings

