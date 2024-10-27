F1 News Today: FIA announce Mercedes punishment verdict as Mexican Grand Prix grid penalty issued
F1 News Today: FIA announce Mercedes punishment verdict as Mexican Grand Prix grid penalty issued
The FIA have delivered a verdict over a penalty for Mercedes after the F1 team broke curfew following George Russell's crash during the second practice session of Friday's proceedings.
➡️ READ MORE
FIA issue BIZARRE F1 grid penalty at Mexican Grand Prix
The FIA have issued a peculiar F1 grid penalty at the Mexican Grand Prix – for a driver who is not due to the start the race.
➡️ READ MORE
McLaren 'disagree' with FIA verdict as team issue official statement over Norris and Verstappen controversy
McLaren have issued an official team statement saying that they 'disagree' with the FIA's decision to uphold Lando Norris' penalty following his battle with F1 champion and Red Bull star Max Verstappen at the US Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 confirm new MULTI-YEAR contract
Formula 1 have announced a new multi-year partnership that is expected to expand their reach even further into new markets.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton admits Abu Dhabi issue over Verstappen FIA debate
Lewis Hamilton has discussed the FIA's stewarding after a late Lando Norris penalty at the US GP, drawing parallels with his experience in Abu Dhabi.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
FIA to change rules after F1 drivers back Norris OVER Verstappen
- 22 minutes ago
F1 News Today: FIA announce Mercedes punishment verdict as Mexican Grand Prix grid penalty issued
- 1 hour ago
F1 2024 Mexican Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 1 hour ago
F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen DENIED pole as Red Bull lose out to title rivals
- Today 00:12
RB star issues apology after red flag CRASH at Mexican GP
- Today 00:03
Verstappen and Perez FUME as FIA announce NEW rule for Mexican GP weekend - GPFans F1 Recap
- Today 00:54
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec