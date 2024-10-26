F1 confirm new MULTI-YEAR contract
Formula 1 have announced a new multi-year partnership that is expected to expand their reach even further into new markets.
The growth of F1 in recent years has been exponential, expanding into new countries and continents through a variety of on-track and off-track endeavours.
Netflix's Drive to Survive has been airing on the streaming platform since 2019, bringing a whole new generation of fans to F1, and allowing the sport to become ever-popular in the US.
F1's 2024 season has been the longest in the sport's history, with 24 races taking place across 21 different countries.
F1 joins forces with global brand
The sport heads to Mexico City this weekend for the 20th round of what has been an enthralling 2024 season, with championship battles still alive in both the drivers' and constructors' championships.
Now, F1 have confirmed a major new partnership set to take place from the 2025 season onwards, with American Express' (AMEX) influence in the sport growing.
AMEX had previously been a partner of the sport in the Americas, but a new deal has seen it become a global partner, incorporating an expanded partnership across 15 different race locations.
It means that AMEX card members will get access to a plethora of perks and additional activities in locations including Melbourne, Monaco and Las Vegas.
The brand will also continue in its role as the official partner of the all-female racing series F1 Academy.
F1's Chief Commercial Officer, Emily Prazer, discussed the new deal in a statement: "American Express has been a fantastic partner to Formula 1 in the Americas and as a supporter of F1 ACADEMY, and I’m delighted that they have chosen to expand their relationship with us to become an Official Partner. We look forward to working with Amex to enhance the experience of Card Members at our races and showcasing Amex perks to our existing fans everywhere we race."

