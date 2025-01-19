Axed F1 star makes RETURN as stunning new drive revealed

A former star of Formula 1 has taken to the track for the first time in their new role since leaving the sport following the conclusion of the 2024 season.

The F1 driver market was thrown into disarray last year before the season had even begun when Lewis Hamilton announced his switch from Mercedes to Ferrari, prompting a whole host of new signings, leaving many veterans on the grid without a seat.

One such driver who found himself looking for opportunities elsewhere within motorsport was Kevin Magnussen, the Danish racer having been dropped by Haas after racing with the team across two separate stints since 2017.

The American outfit secured a brand new lineup for 2025 by signing Ollie Bearman and Esteban Ocon, with Magnussen's team-mate Nico Hulkenberg already set on leaving the team for Sauber ahead of their transition into Audi in 2026.

The 32-year-old now appears to have no intention of returning to F1, instead announcing his new role with BMW during the season finale in Abu Dhabi last month.

Magnussen makes BMW debut

With a quick turnaround between seasons, Magnussen has now returned to the track with his new drive, piloting the BMW M Hybrid V8 at Rolex 24 Daytona.

The event is the first of Magnussen's stints in IMSA, competing in three endurance rounds of the Sportscar Championship before beginning his first season with the German motorsport giant in WEC.

Magnussen shared his excitement at getting back behind the wheel, taking to Instagram to post his debut with BMW on track.

"Back on track! Feels great to get behind the wheel of our BMW M Hybrid V8 here at Daytona. It’s an amazing place – and we have an exciting week ahead of us."

