F1 team pay tribute as DOUBLE driver exit confirmed

A Formula 1 team have released an emotional exit statement, as they part ways with both of their 2024 drivers.

Lewis Hamilton's switch to Ferrari for 2025 caused a plethora of other driver transfers, with teams desperately shopping around in the driver market looking for the best lineup for 2025 and beyond.

Sauber, despite finishing the season bottom of the constructors' championship with just four points, will be excitedly looking towards 2025, with one of the most in-form drivers outside of the top four teams joining alongside F2 champion Gabriel Bortoleto.

Nico Hulkenberg was mightily impressive with Haas in 2024, finishing 11th in the drivers' championship thanks to some brilliant qualifying performances, and helping Haas to their best season since 2018.

The German veteran joins Sauber on a long-term deal, meaning he will be their driver when they transition into Audi in 2026.

Haas announce official driver exits

Haas will be gutted to be losing Hulkenberg, but are also looking towards the future with an exciting all-new driver pairing.

19-year-old sensation Ollie Bearman was announced to be replacing Hulkenberg for 2025, following an impressive performance while standing in for Carlos Sainz at Ferrari at the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, Haas have also decided to axe their other veteran driver in Kevin Magnussen, instead bringing in Esteban Ocon, who was axed by Alpine, ensuring an experienced head will be alongside Bearman for his first full season in F1.

Now, the American team have taken to X to officially thank Hulkenberg and Magnussen for their service, releasing an exit statement as New Year's Day officially marked the end of the pair's contracts.

"A duo we'll never forget. Thanks for the memories guys," the social media post read, featuring pictures of the two drivers together.

