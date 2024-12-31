Mercedes announce MAJOR Hamilton sale as team cut ties with F1 champion

Mercedes have announced a major sale heading into 2025 with Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton very much still at the heart of things.

The 39-year-old made the shock decision to join Ferrari at the beginning of 2024. bringing an end to his time at Mercedes after 12 successful seasons.

F1 HEADLINES: HUGE Hamilton debut confirmed as Wolff issues F1 exit update

READ MORE: Wolff delivers F1 EXIT update

Whilst Hamilton enjoyed a dominant period with the team from 2014 until 2021, the following season’s regulation changes saw Mercedes fall behind their rivals, with the Silver Arrows failing to grasp the ground effect rules as well as their competitors.

Subsequently, Hamilton has endured a difficult few years in F1, which included his longest winless streak ever and a frustrating final season with the team.

Lewis Hamilton finished his career with Mercedes in Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton heads to Ferrari in 2025

Mercedes announce Lewis Hamilton sale

A difficult 2024, however, will not besmirch a tremendous legacy at Mercedes for Hamilton, which includes six world titles and eight constructors' championships during his time with the Brackley-based outfit.

And, the team have ensured they have very much made the most of his goodbye, too, with Hamilton's Ferrari debut delayed so that Hamilton could undergo a farewell tour of sorts around to different sponsors of the team.

Now, as Hamilton gears towards his Ferrari debut, Mercedes have announced a special sale as we head into 2025, with two special edition Hamilton releases at the epicentre.

Unveiled via their social media, the team announced that there would be 50% off all merchandise during the winter, with it displaying the last chance for fans to purchase Mercedes' kit with Hamilton's stamp on it.

Fans can get hold of the seven-time champion's special edition caps from Brazil and the United States Grands Prix for half price, for example, whilst other Hamilton caps and merchandise are also available at a bargain price.

Our mega Winter Sale is on! ❄️



Head to our Team Store for up to 50% off 🤩👇 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 28, 2024

READ MORE: Ricciardo statement issued after FIERY clash over F1 exit

Related