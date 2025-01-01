F1 News Today: Team chief calls for BAN as Verstappen makes Abu Dhabi 2021 confession

A senior figure within Red Bull has called for some tracks on the Formula 1 calendar to be banned.

Verstappen delivers SHOCK Abu Dhabi 2021 admission after Hamilton controversy

Red Bull star Max Verstappen has made a shock confession regarding the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and his experience of the day.

Vettel announces STUNNING F1 news as 2025 release confirmed

Sebastian Vettel has announced a stunning release heading into the new year.

Mercedes announce MAJOR Hamilton sale as team cut ties with F1 champion

Mercedes are looking to fully cut ties with Lewis Hamilton announcing a major sale regarding some of his 'special' items.

Colossal Verstappen figure revealed as INSANE F1 2024 statistic emerges

A crazy statistic surrounding Verstappen and F1 2024 has emerged highlighting the champion's true popularity.

