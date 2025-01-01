F1 2025 star reveals plans for RETIREMENT

A current Formula 1 star has revealed his plans for retirement as he prepares to undertake a team switch in 2025.

Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari for 2025, which was announced at the beginning of the 2024 season, displaced Carlos Sainz from his role as Charles Leclerc's team-mate, despite his performances not justifying an F1 axing.

In defiance, Sainz claimed two victories during the 2024 season while knowing it was his last year with the Maranello outfit, first at the Australian Grand Prix when he had only just recovered from appendicitis, and later in the season at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Sainz spent a lot of the 2024 season weighing up his options for the future, with the Spaniard eventually being announced as a Williams driver for 2025 and beyond.

Sainz's Williams move

While the move to Williams likely means at least one season of not driving podium-achieving machinery, Sainz will be hoping James Vowles' team will be able to make real progress following the regulation overhaul in 2026.

Ferrari, meanwhile, catapulted themselves back into a championship-contending team once again in 2024, potentially leading to some regrets for Sainz that he couldn't stay an extra season.

Now, as he leaves Ferrari, Sainz has suggested that he won't dwell on his Ferrari career, and will instead look towards the future, before retiring and then reminiscing on his time spent with the Maranello outfit.

"I will reflect on what Ferrari represents and what it has done in history, I will do it more once I retire," Sainz told Gazzetta.

"When I am older, sitting on my sofa, I will think that it was nice to have been part of all this.

"It will happen later in my career. Now I am more focused on the possibility of winning and on the trips to be made every day. For the moment I do not have time to think about it."

