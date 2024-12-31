Vettel announces STUNNING F1 news as 2025 release confirmed

Formula 1 legend Sebastian Vettel has announced a stunning release as we head into 2025.

Vettel is one of the finest drivers that the sport has ever seen and is a four-time world champion having enjoyed a dominant spell with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013.

In fact, Vettel sits fourth on the all-time list of F1 race victories, behind only Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher and Max Verstappen, with the latter recently overtaking the German legend.

The German driver is now retired from the sport and has been since the end of 2022, yet, rumours over a potential return to the paddock persist.

Sebastian Vettel won multiple world titles at Red Bull

Sebastian Vettel retired from F1 in 2022

Vettel announces F1 release

The former Red Bull star was reportedly a candidate for Toto Wolff when Lewis Hamilton announced he would be moving to Ferrari in 2025, for example.

Most recently, rumours over a potential move to Cadillac in 2026 have surfaced, with Mario Andretti having revealed that the team will be looking for an experienced F1 veteran to partner a young American driver when the team joins the grid in 2026.

Vettel was seen at a few F1 events during 2024, including at the Imola Grand Prix, where he led tributes on the 30th anniversary of the legendary Ayrton Senna's death.

Sebastian Vettel's Instagram story showcased the latest release

Vettel has long since highlighted the importance of three-time world champion Senna's legacy in the sport, vowing to ensure that the Brazilian, who was Lewis Hamilton's idol, will never be forgotten.

Now, Vettel has taken to his Instagram story to announce the release of a mini helmet design based on the Senna anniversary helmet that Vettel wore while driving Senna's MP4/8 in a tribute show-run back in May.

The mini helmet is available to pre-order, will set fans back around £160, and is part of Vettel's #ForeverSenna project.

