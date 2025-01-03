Sky F1 presenter reveals engagement joy in HUGE life update
Sky Sports Formula 1 presenter Bernie Collins has announced her engagement, as the former strategist enjoys downtime ahead of the 2025 season.
Collins has become a fixture of Sky's F1 coverage, with her unique insight gained from her time spent as a strategy engineer at Aston Martin providing fans with a unique perspective.
2024's F1 season was the longest in the sport's history, and Collins often took part in grid walks in the absence of Martin Brundle, where she would explain to her fellow presenters what team members would be working on in the moments before a race.
Now, as the team enjoy winter breaks away from the F1 calendar, Collins has announced an exciting piece of personal news.
Sky F1 pundit's special announcement
Sharing the news with her Instagram followers, Collins confirmed that she got engaged to partner Ryan McGarva last month while away on holiday.
McGarva also comes from an F1 background, being a former Mercedes pit crew member and mechanic.
In the post, Collins posted 12 pictures, with the caption: "2024 with a single picture for each month. Bit early but I’m pretty sure December can’t be topped! 💍".
A number of Sky F1 stars congratulated Collins on her exciting news, with Karun Chandhok saying: "Ahhh congratulations!! 😘😘".
Meanwhile, Natalie Pinkham, who missed the last few races of 2024 due to medical reasons, commented on the post: "Oh Bernie!! This is the BEST news! Huge congratulations my darling ❤🥳🍾".
