Legendary F1 TV presenter RETIREMENT confirmed

A former F1 presenter and sports broadcasting legend has retired from presenting following a career that spanned 45 years.

Steve Rider fronted ITV's coverage of F1 from 2006-2008 when the broadcaster held rights to the sport, but he has also worked across a multitude of sporting events for both the BBC and ITV - also hosting the former's F1 programming during the 1990s until the broadcaster lost the rights in 1996.

Rider presented ITV's coverage of the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and the 2011 Rugby World Cup, while also working on the Olympic Games coverage for the BBC in 2004.

More recently, the 75-year-old has been working on ITV4 for the British Touring Car Championship, but ITV have confirmed that this Sunday's race at Oulton Park will be his last, with Rider retiring with immediate effect.

It means that he won't see out the remainder of the season, which actually finishes in October following trips to Donington Park, Brands Hatch and Silverstone, with Rider hanging up his microphone and heading off to enjoy his retirement.

In an official statement, ITV confirmed the news and thanked Rider for his service: "Rider Retires! This Sunday, the legendary Steve Rider will present his final show before he retires following a stellar 45 years working for ITV and BBC.

"We wish Steve all the best in the future and thank him for all his dedication and hard work in a TV career spanning over 50 years on screen."

F1's ITV era

F1 was actually on ITV between 1997-2008, but Rider only joined the coverage in 2005. During that time, ITV boasted Martin Brundle and Murray Walker - whose future was a concern when the coverage of the sport was announced to be leaving the BBC in 1995.

Walker and Brundle commentated together, while James Allen and Louise Goodman provided pitlane reporting duties before the former was promoted into Walker's role when he retired in 2001.

That led to a spot being free in the pitlane. Enter Ted Kravitz, the loveable pitlane reporter who is still gracing our screens in 2025 on Sky Sports F1.

As, of course, is Brundle, who co-commentates alongside David Croft for Sky, and has also continued his iconic grid walk segment, which actually started on ITV way back at the 1997 British Grand Prix.

Rider worked alongside both Brundle and Kravitz, but will be remembered by fans of many different sports as he heads off into retirement.

