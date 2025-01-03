close global

F1 News Today: Verstappen reveals shock move as DOUBLE driver exit confirmed

Max Verstappen has detailed a major move after identifying a key issue with Formula 1.

F1 team pay tribute as DOUBLE driver exit confirmed

A Formula 1 team have released an emotional exit statement, as they part ways with both of their 2024 drivers.

F1 reveal MAJOR McLaren advantage

Formula 1's official social media account have revealed an advantage for McLaren in their 2024 constructors' championship fight.

Verstappen fires subtle DIG at F1 rivals including Hamilton

Max Verstappen has taken aim at a number of his Formula 1 rivals, including seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, disagreeing with a peculiar paddock behaviour.

F1 star issues EMOTIONAL team-mate farewell after axe

A Formula 1 star has paid a heartfelt tribute to his former colleague following his departure from the team.

