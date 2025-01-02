Verstappen fires subtle DIG at F1 rivals including Hamilton

Max Verstappen has taken aim at a number of his Formula 1 rivals, including seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, disagreeing with a peculiar paddock behaviour.

With F1 on a break, the Red Bull star is currently enjoying some recovery time with friends and family having secured a fourth successive world drivers' title in 2024.

There wasn't to be a double celebration for the Dutchman, however, with his own fluctuating form - coupled with Sergio Perez's dismal run of results - putting Red Bull out of the constructors' battle, with McLaren taking the crown for the first time in 26 years.

Max Verstappen will line up alongside Liam Lawson in 2025

The Dutchman was recently crowned world champion for a fourth time

Verstappen disagrees with Hamilton approach

With Liam Lawson now set to partner Verstappen in 2025, the Milton Keynes-based outfit are set to embark on a new chapter which they hope will see them return to the top of the sport.

Speaking ahead of the upcoming campaign, the 27-year-old has given fans a glimpse into his life away from the track - with pets featuring high on the agenda.

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, the 63-time race winner revealed the main reason why he prefers to own cats rather than dogs, unlike many of his fellow F1 rivals.

“I am a dog person," he admitted. "I grew up with dogs and cats, just that cats are a bit more self-sufficient at home, you know.

Lewis Hamilton has brought his dog Roscoe along to several race weekends

"And when I'm traveling a lot to take care of a dog, it's like a child. So it's a bit more difficult.”

Lewis Hamilton, Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc haven't been shy in bringing their own pups into the F1 paddock in recent years, much to the delight of many of their fans.

But even if Verstappen - who is the proud owner of three cats - decided to care for a dog at some stage in his racing career, he has no intention of following suit.

“Even if I would have a dog, I wouldn't want the dog to come here because it's very stressful," he said. "Everyone wanting to touch him, it's not nice for a dog."

