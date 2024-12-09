McLaren set UNBEATABLE F1 record at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

McLaren set an unbeatable Formula 1 record at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, after they claimed the constructors’ crown at Yas Marina Circuit.

Lando Norris led the Woking-based outfit to a victory and their first constructors’ title since 1998 in Abu Dhabi, as Ferrari looked set to challenge them until the very end.

However, a 10-place grid penalty and a deleted lap time for Charles Leclerc forced him to start towards the back of the grid, which all but ended the Scuderia’s title hopes.

Whilst an incident for Oscar Piastri at the start of the race saw him tumble down the order, his P10 finish and Norris’ win was enough to seal the constructors’ championship ahead of their rivals.

Oscar Piastri's incident with Max Verstappen nearly cost them the constructors'

Ferrari pushed McLaren to the end for the title

Norris and Piastri seal incredible record for McLaren

Not only did McLaren walk away with the title in Abu Dhabi, but the final race of the season ensured they set a record that cannot be beaten in F1.

McLaren finished the 2024 season without any classified DNFs, the first time a team has achieved this in F1 history.

There could be some debate over this, however, with Norris colliding with Verstappen in the closing laps at the Austrian GP earlier this campaign, damaging his championship chances. The Brit but did not complete every lap of the race as a result of damage, but was officially classified as '+7 laps' rather than DNF.

According to F1's rules, drivers are classified after completing 90% of the race, which Norris did in this case.

While this record can be matched by rival teams in the future, it cannot be beaten and McLaren will always have their name etched first in the history books.

The record is also a testament to the increased reliability of F1 cars during the 2024 season, despite the calendar hosting a record number of 24 races this year.

McLaren will now put their attention to the 2025 season where they will not only push for a second consecutive constructors’ title but also the drivers' crown.

