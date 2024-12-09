F1 News Today: Verstappen FUMES at stewards as FIA announce disqualification at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
F1 News Today: Verstappen FUMES at stewards as FIA announce disqualification at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has raged at the stewards after a huge FIA penalty at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
FIA announce SHOCK disqualification at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend proved a tough one for one racing star, who was disqualified after his car was found to have been illegally modified.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Final classification with penalties applied
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix closed out the 2024 Formula 1 season in style as McLaren secured the constructors' title.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton and Verstappen hit with DELETED laps at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were among the names hit with deleted lap times after a chaotic Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton REMOVES Mercedes farewell tribute from car at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton asked for a Mercedes farewell tribute to be removed from his car at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 champion calls for stewards to REVOKE controversial penalty at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Former Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg has urged race stewards to ignore a controversial incident at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
FIA announce penalty verdict for F1 star after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix investigation
The FIA have announced a penalty verdict for Formula 1 star Kevin Magnussen after he was investigated for a pitlane incident just moments before the start of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Marko drops Perez contract BOMBSHELL at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
- 21 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen FUMES at stewards as FIA announce disqualification at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
- 59 minutes ago
Verstappen addresses RACE BAN after FIA punishment
- 1 hour ago
Ferrari announce NEW partnership ahead of Hamilton arrival
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton and Verstappen hit with DELETED laps at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
FIA confirm Verstappen penalty with additional punishment
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
22 - 24 Nov
George Russell
-
GP QATAR
29 Nov - 1 Dec
Max Verstappen
-
GP ABU DHABI
6 - 8 Dec
Lando Norris