Hamilton and Verstappen hit with DELETED laps at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were among the names hit with deleted lap times after a chaotic Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The stewards were certainly kept busy at the Formula 1 season finale, with multiple drivers hit with penalties throughout the race and track limits a constant issue to contend with.

An FIA document post-race revealed that a total of 28 laps had been deleted at Yas Marina Circuit, with Aston Martin's Lance Stroll the biggest culprit.

Stroll exceeded track limits on four occasions throughout the race, something he was eventually given a five-second penalty for.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri also came close to a penalty, exceeding the limits on three occasions, along with

Hamilton and Verstappen were hit with just a single deleted lap.

Lando Norris won the season finale in Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi GP was Lewis Hamilton's final race for Mercedes

FIA announce Abu Dhabi Grand Prix deleted laps

With there no gravel at the Yas Marina Circuit, run-off areas are aplenty, and as such, turns one, six and eleven were closely monitored by the race stewards this weekend.

Below is the full table of deleted lap times for track limit infringements at these corners in accordance with Article 12.4.1.e of the FIA International Sporting Code.

No Turn Car Driver Competitor Time of Day Lap Time 1 1 22 Yuki Tsunoda Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 17:09:01 1:30.115 2 1 1 Max Verstappen Oracle Red Bull Racing 17:16:24 1:29.445 3 1 30 Liam Lawson Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 17:16:27 1:30.303 4 1 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 17:16:25 1:30.505 5 1 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 17:17:52 1:30.008 6 1 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 17:17:50 1:31.708 7 1 61 Jack Doohan BWT Alpine F1 Team 17:18:06 1:31.054 8 1 30 Liam Lawson Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 17:17:57 1:30.759 9 1 22 Yuki Tsunoda Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 17:22:36 1:30.727 10 1 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Formula 1 Team 17:24:21 1:29.319 11 1 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 17:25:52 1:29.963 12 1 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 17:27:22 1:30.032 13 1 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 17:38:31 1:29.372 14 1 23 Alexander Albon Williams Racing 17:39:27 1:29.990 15 1 61 Jack Doohan BWT Alpine F1 Team 17:39:42 1:29.815 16 1 22 Yuki Tsunoda Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 17:45:39 1:29.775 17 1 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Formula 1 Team 17:46:50 1:29.735 18 6 30 Liam Lawson Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 17:48:05 PIT 19 6 20 Kevin Magnussen MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 17:49:24 PIT 20 1 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team 17:56:58 1:28.501 21 1 10 Pierre Gasly BWT Alpine F1 Team 17:58:35 1:29.212 22 1 61 Jack Doohan BWT Alpine F1 Team 18:06:44 1:29.592 23 11 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Formula 1 Team 18:12:03 1:30.015 24 1 20 Kevin Magnussen MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 18:13:10 1:29.660 25 1 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team 18:16:16 1:27.490 26 1 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team 18:20:34 1:28.394 27 1 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 18:26:22 1:28.220 28 1 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 18:27:31 1:29.126

