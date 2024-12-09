Hamilton and Verstappen hit with DELETED laps at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were among the names hit with deleted lap times after a chaotic Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The stewards were certainly kept busy at the Formula 1 season finale, with multiple drivers hit with penalties throughout the race and track limits a constant issue to contend with.
An FIA document post-race revealed that a total of 28 laps had been deleted at Yas Marina Circuit, with Aston Martin's Lance Stroll the biggest culprit.
Stroll exceeded track limits on four occasions throughout the race, something he was eventually given a five-second penalty for.
McLaren's Oscar Piastri also came close to a penalty, exceeding the limits on three occasions, along with
Hamilton and Verstappen were hit with just a single deleted lap.
FIA announce Abu Dhabi Grand Prix deleted laps
With there no gravel at the Yas Marina Circuit, run-off areas are aplenty, and as such, turns one, six and eleven were closely monitored by the race stewards this weekend.
Below is the full table of deleted lap times for track limit infringements at these corners in accordance with Article 12.4.1.e of the FIA International Sporting Code.
|No
|Turn
|Car
|Driver
|Competitor
|Time of Day
|Lap Time
|1
|1
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|17:09:01
|1:30.115
|2
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|17:16:24
|1:29.445
|3
|1
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|17:16:27
|1:30.303
|4
|1
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|17:16:25
|1:30.505
|5
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|17:17:52
|1:30.008
|6
|1
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|17:17:50
|1:31.708
|7
|1
|61
|Jack Doohan
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|17:18:06
|1:31.054
|8
|1
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|17:17:57
|1:30.759
|9
|1
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|17:22:36
|1:30.727
|10
|1
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Formula 1 Team
|17:24:21
|1:29.319
|11
|1
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|17:25:52
|1:29.963
|12
|1
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|17:27:22
|1:30.032
|13
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|17:38:31
|1:29.372
|14
|1
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams Racing
|17:39:27
|1:29.990
|15
|1
|61
|Jack Doohan
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|17:39:42
|1:29.815
|16
|1
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|17:45:39
|1:29.775
|17
|1
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Formula 1 Team
|17:46:50
|1:29.735
|18
|6
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|17:48:05
|PIT
|19
|6
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|17:49:24
|PIT
|20
|1
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
|17:56:58
|1:28.501
|21
|1
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|17:58:35
|1:29.212
|22
|1
|61
|Jack Doohan
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|18:06:44
|1:29.592
|23
|11
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Formula 1 Team
|18:12:03
|1:30.015
|24
|1
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|18:13:10
|1:29.660
|25
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
|18:16:16
|1:27.490
|26
|1
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
|18:20:34
|1:28.394
|27
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|18:26:22
|1:28.220
|28
|1
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|18:27:31
|1:29.126
