F1 star forced into SHOCK retirement at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has ended in heartbreaking fashion for one driver after he was forced into a shock mid-race retirement.

With the season-ending race in full swing, Williams driver Franco Colapinto has been forced to retire his car, with his team breaking the news to him on team radio.

After a late gearbox change and a five-place grid penalty, Colapinto had started Sunday's race in P20 but was forced to retire on lap 28 due to a power unit issue.

With no seat secured for 2025, this could be the last time we see Colapinto in an F1 race for quite some time.

More to follow...

F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce last-minute Hamilton change as investigation launched at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

READ MORE: Hamilton REMOVES Mercedes farewell tribute from car at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Related